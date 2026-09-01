Pink tickets for free bus travel for women extended till Sept 17

The Delhi government has extended the existing paper-based Pink Ticket system for women travelling free on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses till September 17 to ensure a smooth transition to the new Pink Saheli Smart Card system and uninterrupted travel during the upcoming festive season, officials said on Monday.

The September 17 deadline will apply to the paper-ticket arrangement and not to card registration (HT Archive)

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Transport minister Pankaj Singh said the extension would allow women commuters to continue using the free travel facility. The new arrangement will be fully implemented after September 17.

“The extension has been given till September 17. Pink Tickets will continue to be issued till the birthday of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensuring that women continue to receive the facility of free travel in buses without any inconvenience. After September 17, the Pink Saheli Smart Card arrangement will be implemented,” Singh said.

The extension covers a period that includes festivals such as Janmashtami, Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi, when public transport demand typically rises as women and families travel for religious, cultural and social occasions.

The minister said the response to the Pink Saheli Smart Card initiative had been encouraging, with nearly 1.9 million women already having applied or registered for the card.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the September 17 deadline will apply to the paper-ticket arrangement and not to card registration. Women who have not yet obtained a Pink Saheli Smart Card will be able to register and get their cards issued even after September 17 through designated facilities and DTC bus depots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the September 17 deadline will apply to the paper-ticket arrangement and not to card registration. Women who have not yet obtained a Pink Saheli Smart Card will be able to register and get their cards issued even after September 17 through designated facilities and DTC bus depots. {{/usCountry}}