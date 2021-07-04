Plan for e-carts in Chandni Chowk

Sadia Akhtar

The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) has proposed to run electric vehicles similar to golf carts with a vintage look on the revamped stretch between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid, which has been made a no-go zone for motorised vehicles, officials privy to the matter said.

SRDC is the nodal agency constituted for the redevelopment of the heritage market.

According to the minutes of a June 30 meeting — attended by Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, who is also the chairman of SRDC, corporation officials, and traffic and transport department officials — a concept note has been prepared for running low-speed electric golf carts with a maximum speed of 25-30 kmph to help the elderly who visit the market. Officials from the transport department are expected to apprise the Delhi high court about the proposal. The cart service will be free.

“Commissioner (Transport) suggested that High Court may be apprised about the intent of the government to ply electric golf carts in the restricted area for elders and infirm while simultaneously making detailed deliberations,” according to the minutes, which HT has seen.

During the meeting, officials also discussed that for public roads which have been made pedestrian exclusive zones, running non-motorised vehicles can be considered on lines of the restricted zone around Taj Mahal in Agra.

Jain suggested that the agency could explore possible tie-ups with various traders’ associations of the market for operating electric vehicles.

Sanjay Bhargava, president Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said the idea is promising. “We will approach private players for CSR activities who can present innovative designs,” said Bhargava.

In addition to initiatives aimed at boosting pedestrianisation, consultations with private hotel chains are underway for plantation drives in the area this month. Jain approved the horticulture initiatives and directed that they be finished by July 25.

It was also decided that PWD officials will review arterial roads such as Church Mission Road and Esplanade Road for maintenance and improvement by mid-July.

