Plan for solar panels along Najafgarh drain in Delhi

Authorities plan to install more than 10,000 solar panels along a 6-km stretch of the Najafgarh drain as a pilot project, people aware of the proposal said on Monday, adding that the project, which will be executed jointly by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and BSES, will generate around 5MW of power. An environment department official said after multiple feasibility checks — the latest of which was carried out October 5 — an initial proposal for generating 5MW has been approved in the latest HLC meeting, held on October 10. (AP)

The people said that the plan was first floated by lieutenant governor VK Saxena in April, when he chaired a high-level committee (HLC) on the Yamuna, in order to utilise the space along the drain. Saxena had directed the irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department to explore the possibility of installing solar panels along the drain, which is undergoing both beautification and de-silting. Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar had also suggested to the power department that SECI could be involved in identifying suitable solutions.

An environment department official said after multiple feasibility checks — the latest of which was carried out October 5 — an initial proposal for generating 5MW has been approved in the latest HLC meeting, held on October 10.

“The first survey was carried out along the drain by both SECI and I&FC on August 1. A 6-km stretch was identified from Dhansa to Ghummanhera. Subsequently, a meeting of BSES, the power department and I&FC officials was held on August 18 to identify the nearest grid to which these solar panels could be connected,” the official, who was part of the HLC meeting, said.

The official added that six pockets have been identified along this stretch where mini-solar plants will be created to pool power from the solar panels.

Another official aware of the matter said BSES will support SECI by taking this pooled power and integrating it in its grid network, adding that not only will the project utilise spare space along the drain, but also help Delhi achieve its solar targets.

“BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited) shall help SECI in evacuating the power at two locations near Rawta and Ghummanhera, once SECI brings the pooled power till the identified points. It is anticipated that 10,000 – 12,000 solar panels will be installed by SECI under this project, but the final number may vary based on the panel ratings used in the project,” the second official said, adding that a final report on the project will also be submitted to the power department before work begins on the ground.

The power generated is likely to be used in parts of southwest Delhi, officials said.

In 2022, Delhi unveiled its new draft solar policy, setting an ambitious target of generating 6,000MW of power through solar energy by 2025. This goal included the installation of rooftop solar systems generating 750MW, and generating 5,250 MW through utility-scale projects situated outside Delhi.

Binit Das, deputy programme manager, renewable energy, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said the project is likely to be part of a broader initiative for utility-scale projects across the city.

“Due to Delhi’s high population density, implementing solar projects within the city poses challenges. Projects like the one along the Najafgarh drain provide a solution, generating renewable electricity without occupying valuable arable or habitable land. However, it is crucial to ensure proper structural design to avoid issues related to cleaning and maintenance in the future,” Das said, adding that Chandigarh too was exploring 8.5 MW in solar generation on similar lines, which included four canal-top solar PV projects.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!