PM to commemorate Ahom general on his 400th birth anniv: Assam CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a valedictory event on November 25 to nationally commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, a 17th-century Assamese general of the Ahom kingdom who defeated an invading Mughal army in a river battle near Guwahati, state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A flagship event will be held at the national capital’s Vigyan Bhawan on November 23-24, Sarma said.

Barphukan is revered in Assam for leading the 1671 Battle of Saraighat on the Brahmaputra and thwarting a naval intrusion by Mughal general Ramsingh I to take the Ahom kingdom of Assam.

Sarma said, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate an exhibition on November 23 which will also be attended by Union home minister Amit Shah as chief guest. Modi will attend the valedictory function on November 25.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government’s move to nationally commemorate the general’s life and times, who is one of the state’s greatest historical icons belonging to Ahom tribe, is part of the move to “spread national awareness” about local tribal leaders who resisted military invasions and preserve Assam’s distinct identity and culture, the chief minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A biographical book on Lachit Barphukan will be released and a documentary on him will also be screened at Vigyan Bhawan.

The chief minister said that Union law minister Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate a cultural programme at Delhi’s Sunder Park on November 23.

Commemorating tribal and native leaders of various states, such as Birsa Munda, is part of the ruling BJP’s larger approach to politics and governance, he said.

The Assam CM said that he will urge the Chief of the Army Staff to hold a memorial lecture and institute an award after the great Ahom warrior. He also appealed the NCERT to include a chapter on the legendary general.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON