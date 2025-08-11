PM to inaugurate flats for MPs on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a 27-storey apartment of 184 newly constructed flats for members of Parliament (MP) at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in central Delhi’s Connaught Place on Monday morning. The complex has 184 Type-VII flats, each with a carpet area of 5,000 square feet. (PTI)

Officials said the PM will also plant a Sindoor sapling (bixa orellana) at the residential complex and interact with the construction workers of the project. The inauguration event will start at 10am on Monday.

A senior traffic police official said the traffic movement will be briefly affected in the area around the Gol Dak Khana during the entry and exit of the convoy. No large scale diversions are planned, the officer said.

The complex has 184 Type-VII flats, each with a carpet area of 5,000 square feet, five bedrooms, dedicated office spaces for MPs and their assistants, and two additional rooms for support staff. Amenities will include power backup, firefighting systems, integrated structural safety features, and an energy-efficient green building design.

“Each residential unit offers ample space for both residential and official functions. The inclusion of dedicated areas for offices, staff accommodation, and a community centre will support MPs in fulfilling their responsibilities as public representatives,” an official government statement said.

“Incorporating green technology, the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016. These environmentally sustainable features are expected to contribute to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management,” the statement added.

Work on the project was completed within 30 months, officials said. “Use of advanced construction technology — monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering — enabled timely completion of the project while ensuring structural durability,” the statement said.

The buildings are said to be earthquake-resistant and a comprehensive and robust security system has also been implemented.

Other common amenities will include a two-level underground parking facility for 500 vehicles, a community centre, and shops to cater to daily requirements within the premises. The project cost was approximately ₹550 crore and all buildings are expected to have a shelf life of 100 years.

The government has stated that the development of the project was necessitated due to shortage of adequate housing for MPs. “Owing to the limited availability of land, there has been a sustained emphasis on vertical housing developments aimed at optimizing land use and minimizing maintenance costs. This residential complex, situated at BKS Marg, New Delhi, offers significant locational advantages for the MPs, particularly due to its proximity to the Parliament house complex,” the report mentioned.