delhi news

Police avert food delivery agent’s suicide bid

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:12 AM IST
A timely alert to the police by Congress leader Alka Lamba helped save the life of a 42-year-old man, who was allegedly drunk and contemplating ending his life by jumping off a flyover in south Delhi’s Andrews Ganj on Sunday evening.

A six-member police team, led by the station house officer (SHO) of the Kolta Mubarakpur police station Vinay Kumar Tyagi, engaged the man in a conversation before overpowering him and bringing him to safety, police said.

The Congress leader said she was on the terrace of her house, when she spotted a man climbing on to the railings of the Andrews Ganj flyover and shouting to someone standing below.

“I suspected that he may jump off the flyover. I immediately contacted the local station house officer, Vinay Kumar Tyagi. I also sent my security guards to get the man off the flyover. The police acted promptly and saved the man’s life,” said Lamba.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said Lamba informed the police around 6pm and added that the man was rescued within 10 minutes of her call.

“The man works as a food delivery agent but was unhappy with his earnings. He consumed liquor with his friend and went to the flyover with the intention of taking his own life,” he added.

The man was counselled and later allowed to leave with an acquaintance, the police said.

