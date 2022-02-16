Police set up booths in northwest Delhi to ensure safety of women

With schools and colleges reopening at full strength and footfall at markets and other public places increasing, the north-west district police has set-up “women facilitation booths” at 11 different locations to ensure safety of women in public, private and digital spaces.

One booth each has been set-up in the jurisdiction area of the 11 police stations of the north-west district. The booths were inaugurated on Tuesday by special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1) Depender Pathak.

“As an integral part of ‘Tejaswini -- women safety and empowerment initiative’, the objective of these booths is to provide safety and security as well as facilitation and guidance to women and girls. Each booth will act as one stop centre that any woman or girl may approach for any or all issues, including to report crimes or domestic violence. This effort of north-west district is laudable because such initiatives create an overall environment of safety and security and also enable positive police-public partnership,” Pathak told the gathering at Satyawati College, where the launch was held.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani spoke on the district’s Tejaswani initiative, launched in July last year, whereby dedicated all-women beats were established in sensitive and vulnerable areas as well as in areas having a high footfall of women.

“Establishment of women facilitation booths is a step ahead in this journey which will enhance safety and security of women and young girls and will also provide them facilitation and guidance in case they need to file an online complaint, missing person report, FIRs related to theft and other petty offences and for getting information/updates. They will also be informed and motivated to report cases of violence against them,” the DCP said.

The location of these booths includes Pragati Market in Ashok Vihar, Satyawati College in Bharat Nagar, Shankar Chowk in Keshav Puram, NSP Complex in Subhash Place, City Park Hotel in Maurya Enclave, DT Mall in Shalimar Bagh, A-Block in Mahendra Park, BC-Block in Jahangirpuri, Panchwati in Adarsh Nagar, Prince Road in Model Town and Batra Complex in Mukherjee Nagar.

