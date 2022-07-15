Police set up integrated facilitation booth in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: The northwest district police have set up an integrated police facilitation booth in riot-affected Jahangirpuri to avoid a repetition of such violence, keep a vigil on anti-social elements and strengthen community policing, officials said on Thursday.

The integrated booth that has been set-up at the junction of Kushal Chowk and CD Park Road – the most affected areas during the riots on April 16 – is among the 75 such booths that the city police launched last week with an objective to bring police stations closer to citizens and expand police facilities for them. HT had first reported the launch of 75 booths on July 1.

“The place in Jahangirpuri which once witnessed riots now has a permanent police presence through the integrated facilitation booth. The booth has been strategically set-up at such a location that our police personnel can easily keep a vigil on activities going around the neighbourhood. They can also keep surveillance over criminals,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani.

The DCP said that further efforts of police to redress the grievances of residents and steps of boosting communal harmony can be reinforced through this single place which has now become the focal point of visible, alert and proactive policing in the area.

About the facilities that will be available for the public, a senior police officer said that the booth is connected to their Jahangirpuri police station and will provide all services rendered by the police stations. The booth has an e-FIR kiosk, where people on their own can file their e-first information reports (e-FIRs), generate reports regarding loss of property and missing persons. They can also get a receipt of the tenant or servant verification form.

Apart from the facilities for the public, the integrated booth also caters to the basic amenities needed by police personnel working on the ground for long hours. It has an air-conditioned resting area for short breaks, toilets and changing rooms for male and female police personnel. Lockers for storage have also been installed and a fully functional pantry is also available in the booth.

