Police still to arrest cow vigilantes who killed man

Three days after a 45-year-old man was killed and at least four others injured after being allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people on suspicion of slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in south-west Delhi’s Chhawla village, the police are yet to make a single arrest in the case till Wednesday evening.

Senior police officers said they have got some leads about the identity of the suspects and searches are being conducted in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana to nab them. “We are conducting searches to nab the attackers,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary.