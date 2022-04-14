Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Police still to arrest cow vigilantes who killed man
delhi news

Police still to arrest cow vigilantes who killed man

Senior police officers said they have got some leads about the identity of the suspects and searches are being conducted in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana to nab them.
(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Three days after a 45-year-old man was killed and at least four others injured after being allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people on suspicion of slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in south-west Delhi’s Chhawla village, the police are yet to make a single arrest in the case till Wednesday evening.

Senior police officers said they have got some leads about the identity of the suspects and searches are being conducted in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana to nab them. “We are conducting searches to nab the attackers,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cow vigilante cow slaughter delhi crime
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP