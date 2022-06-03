Police tells Delhi BJP leaders to give more details in plaint against Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi anti-corruption branch (ACB) has sought details from some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who in 2019 alleged financial irregularities by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain (who earlier held the PWD portfolio) in the construction of new classrooms and schools in the Capital, according to people aware of the matter.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rubbished the allegations, and alleged that the BJP has given a mandate to the investigating agencies to prepare fake cases against Sisodia, days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain in a money laundering case.

A senior ACB official, who asked not to be named, said that the complaint was filed by Delhi BJP leaders Harish Khurana and Neelkant Bakshi on July 2, 2019 with the deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi district).

“After looking into the matter, it was forwarded to ACB. Since more details are needed to substantiate the allegations made by the complainants; we have asked them to furnish additional details. We can’t initiate a probe in this case, unless we get complete documentary evidence that can prove accusations levelled against the AAP leaders,” the official said, asking not to be named.

ACB has also sought additional details from BJP leader Kapil Mishra who is also a complainant.

“Furnish the details and documents, which prima facie reveal that Manish Sisodia, minister of education, Satyendar Jain, Minister of PWD, and others derived undue advantage for self or other person. Furnish the specific details or documents of the recommendation made or decision taken by the ministers and public, which relate to the purported offence,” said the May 23 letter signed by ACB inspector Bhagwan Singh. The letter was put on social media by Bakshi and Mishra on Thursday.

AAP leader Atishi said the BJP has launched a witch-hunt to first arrest Jain and then try to arrest Sisodia because it does not want the underprivileged to receive good education and health care. Sisodia is Delhi’s education minister who has been credited with changing the face of government schools in the city. Jain, as health minister, was credited for launching mohalla clinics.

“It is AAP’s open challenge to the BJP — every time they register a fake case against an AAP leader, we will make sure we defeat them in an election,” Atishi said.

She also questioned why a three-year-old complaint was being pulled out to prepare a case against Sisodia.

“The complaint states that a case be filed against Manish Sisodia in a matter regarding the construction of classrooms for the underprivileged students. It is interesting to note that in the letter, the ACB has stated – ‘The complaint dated 2nd July, 2019 submitted by your goodself has been forwarded by DCP New Delhi’. On May 23, 2022, a complaint that was almost three years old was pulled out of nowhere and there is suddenly a demand for more evidence on the matter,” Atishi said.

“What was happening to this case over the last three years? Why was no investigation in this matter carried out in the last three years? This is because these agencies are aware that no corruption of any form can be found over here,” she added.

When contacted, Bakshi and Khurana said they will submit additional documents to ACB by next week.