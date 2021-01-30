Police urge people to assist probe with footage of R-Day tractor rally violence
Delhi Police has urged public to come forward and get their statements recorded or hand over the footage if they happened to witness the violence on January 26 when farmers clashed with security personnel during their tractor rally.
"All members of the public, including media personnel, who are witnesses to the incidents or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession", Delhi Police said on Twitter.
It said the identity of people providing information will be kept confidential.
On Tuesday, during the tractor rally, a group of farmers deviated from the assigned route, broke through barriers, clashed with security personnel in several parts of Delhi. They also vandalised property and even entered the Red Fort, where they hoisted their flags.
Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence. It has lodged an FIR under sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of IPC dealing with sedition.
Delhi Police on Friday served notices to 12 farmer leaders, including Buta Singh Burjgill, Darshan Pal Singh, Rakesh Tikait, Shamsher Pandher and Satnam Pannu, to join an investigation into the violence.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
