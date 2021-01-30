IND USA
Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence.(Bloomberg)
Police urge people to assist probe with footage of R-Day tractor rally violence

On Tuesday, during the tractor rally, a group of farmers deviated from the assigned route, broke through barriers, clashed with security personnel in several parts of Delhi.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:40 AM IST

Delhi Police has urged public to come forward and get their statements recorded or hand over the footage if they happened to witness the violence on January 26 when farmers clashed with security personnel during their tractor rally.

"All members of the public, including media personnel, who are witnesses to the incidents or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession", Delhi Police said on Twitter.

It said the identity of people providing information will be kept confidential.

On Tuesday, during the tractor rally, a group of farmers deviated from the assigned route, broke through barriers, clashed with security personnel in several parts of Delhi. They also vandalised property and even entered the Red Fort, where they hoisted their flags.

Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence. It has lodged an FIR under sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of IPC dealing with sedition.

Delhi Police on Friday served notices to 12 farmer leaders, including Buta Singh Burjgill, Darshan Pal Singh, Rakesh Tikait, Shamsher Pandher and Satnam Pannu, to join an investigation into the violence.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Several people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
More FIRs on Cong leader, journos

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:12 AM IST
  • This came a day after Noida police filed an FIR against the same group of people under similar charges.
Balram pedals around the Capital on his rickety cart collecting thermocol pieces, the kind that are used to cushion electrical gadgets or delicate furniture items from breaking during transport.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
Delhiwale: The thermocol man

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:10 AM IST
  • A glimpse into Balram’s aspirations
Security personnel deployed at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Questions raised after police fail to stop breach

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:57 AM IST
  • This was the first incident of violence at the protest site, and forced police to lob tear-gas shells and lathi-charge both farmers and the mob, who claimed to be local residents.
The stone-pelters clashed with the police, protesting farmers. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Sticks, stones at Singhu as group enters site, clashes with farmers

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Eyewitnesses said that the farmer was intending to drive the stone-pelting mob away, even as police said that he attacked the officer.
Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence.(Bloomberg)
Thousands of agitators rushed to Ghazipur, after a video of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait breaking down in tears went viral online.(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times Photo)
Tears, water, and a protest rekindled

By shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:15 AM IST
  • This time, apart from old-timers who had been here before, farmers who initially sat out of the protest landed up as well.
HT Image
Locals march with tricolour in Chandni Chowk amid heavy police presence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:11 AM IST
A group of people, claiming to be local residents, on Friday afternoon took out a parade in Chandni Chowk holding a big tricolour and shouting slogans against the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws
Delhi Police officers keep a watch over agitating farmers in New Delhi. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
Forensic teams visit Ghazipur as part of Jan 26 violence probe

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Senior police officers said that the anti-terror unit issued notices to several farmer leaders and other protesters.
HT Image
Not deterred by violence, more will join us, say farmer protesters at Singhu

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
As the dust settled after the violence at Singhu border — where a group of locals claiming to be residents of nearby neighbourhoods clashed with protesters on Friday, leaving at least 15 farmers and five police officers injured — leaders of the agitation said that more protesters will join their stir in the coming days in a press conference
HT Image
Metro trains between Model Town-Vishwavidyalaya to not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Trains between Model Town and Vishwavidyalaya Metro station on the Yellow line will not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday due to maintenance works, Delhi Metro rail corporation (DMRC) said on Friday
HT Image
Border closure, Beating Retreat hit traffic movement in city

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Closure of several borders points of the city, coupled with traffic restrictions for the Beating Retreat ceremony, led to chaos on the city’s roads on Friday, with long traffic jams being reported from various parts
HT Image
Delhi sees another cold day; air quality still ‘very poor’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Delhi continued to experience cold day conditions with the minimum temperature on Friday touching 4 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees below normal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)
The counter-protesters tried to cross the barricades and approach the farmers, but were pushed back by the police.(ANI Photo)
Tikri simmers after ‘locals’ demand farmers’ eviction

By Ashish Mishra, Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:34 AM IST
  • Police did not let the counter-protesters to move towards the site where farmers are sitting.
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Sisodia said the classes will resume from February 5 with the permission of parents and for clearing doubts and holding practical classes. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Schools in Delhi to reopen for students of Classes 9 and 11 from Feb 5

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Classes for students of 10 and 12 were allowed to resume from January 18 for pre-board preparations and practical work with strict masking and distancing guidelines in place.
A boatman wades through toxic foam floating on the river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi.(PTI)
NGT slams Delhi Jal Board over Yamuna pollution

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:55 PM IST
The tribunal said water quality remains highly deteriorated as pollutants are still being discharged into the drains.
