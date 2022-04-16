‘Pollution in Yamuna hitting water supply’: Delhi Jal Board

Pollution levels in the Yamuna were brought under control and regular water supply operations were restored across the city on Friday evening, the Delhi Jal Board said, a day after the ammonia concentration in the river jumped to more than five times the treatable limit.

The state water utility has the capacity to treat ammonia levels up to 0.9 parts per million (ppm).

As part of its efforts to control ammonia levels in the Yamuna, DJB on Friday also sent emergency messages to the irrigation department of Haryana (where the river flows in from) and the Upper Yamuna River Board (an interstate body that regulates the flow of the river, which is the source of most of Delhi’s water).

To be sure, it is unclear if the communication resulted in the reduction of ammonia levels. A Haryana pollution body official said they had “not received” the message.

A senior DJB official said ammonia levels had been increasing since Thursday, with the utility’s quality control team recording ammonia levels of 5.0ppm at Wazirabad pond and 7.8ppm near Sonia Vihar, upstream of Wazirabad.

“The increased pollution resulted in operations being halved at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment facilities on Friday,” the official said.

The two plants together serve Delhi with roughly a quarter of its daily water supply of 935 million gallons a day (mgd). The city’s estimated daily water demand is 1,380mgd.

The Chandrawal plant supplies Delhi 100mgd of potable water a day, while the Wazirabad one supplies 134mgd water.

The water utility, in its letter to UYRB, said it was essential maintain an uninterrupted supply of water in Delhi during the ongoing festive season and the summer heat.

“Moreover, the discharge of pollution in Yamuna is undesirable as raw water is used for drinking after treatment. It is requested that the pollution should be stopped immediately. This may be treated as an SOS,” the communication said.

Delhi has repeatedly blamed Haryana for discharging its industrial pollutants in the river.

A senior official from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board said: “We have not yet received the said communication. However, regular actions are being taken at our field level to check the discharge standards of industrial units, river standards are regularly monitored as well. We will keep checking the norms and take action against violations, if any”

Delhi faces water supply disruptions due to pollution levels in the Yamuna. HT had earlier reported that official data from the Wazirabad water quality monitoring laboratory shows that the city saw 22 ammonia spike episodes spread over 134 days, when ammonia levels went above 1 ppm last year.

