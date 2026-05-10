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Pollution patrol: Inside new drive to uncover Delhi’s dust

The programme aims to tackle dust pollution and other localised sources along nearly 18,000 km of roads in the Capital.

Published on: May 10, 2026 07:03 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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At the crack of dawn, 32-year-old Gourav Sonkaria was already on his scooter—his face covered with an N95 mask and a water bottle and a power bank on his person—as he headed from his residence in Karol Bagh to northwest Delhi’s Model Town to log sources of roadside pollution in the area.

Each surveyor will cover a Delhi district in phases and log information on dispersed sources of pollution along roads in the MCD’s 311 app, enabling agencies to take action in real time.(HT/ Representative)

Inducted as one of 13 government surveyors on Friday under the Road RADAR (Real-time Air Pollution Detection Across Roads) programme, Sonkaria is tasked with identifying dust mounds, potholes, broken footpaths, construction and demolition(C&D) waste, and solid waste dumped in the open, among others.

HT accompanied Sonkaria on Saturday morning, as he went through the exercise. Starting from his house at around 5.30 AM, Sonkaria reached the “start point” designated by his supervisors at around 6.30 AM to begin his eight-hour exercise.

The programme aims to tackle dust pollution and other localised sources along nearly 18,000 km of roads in the Capital. Each surveyor will cover a district in phases and log information on dispersed sources of pollution along roads in the MCD’s 311 app, enabling agencies to take action in real time.

Throughout the day, Sonkaria noted 81 such aberrations and logged them in the app.

Delhi reported 20 organised crime cases, followed by Lucknow and Surat with nine cases each. According to the data, a total of 1,058 rape cases were reported in Delhi in 2024, followed by 497 cases in Jaipur and 411 cases in Mumbai. City-wise figures showed that the Capital recorded the highest number of crimes against women across metro cities at 13,396 cases. Mumbai lodged 6,358 cases and Bengaluru recorded 4,748 cases.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

delhi pollution mcd
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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