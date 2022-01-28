Post-wedding shoot: New normal amid Covid?

You may have heard of weddings getting postponed due to the Covid-19 scare. But now, pre-wedding shoots are being pushed to after the ceremony for couples in Delhi-NCR, say wedding photographers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“January is the peak time for pre-wedding shoots. But, couples kaafi confused hain ki shaadi kab hogi, pre-wedding shoot kitni pehle karein,” says photographer Karandeep Rana from Dee Photography.

Azad Ali, a photographer from The Video Junction, says: “Mere paas do post-wedding shoots lined up hain. Pehle inka pre-wedding shoot final hua tha, but they cancelled the idea because 20 guests mein pre-wedding video chalayenge kahan, kisko dikhayenge.”

Witnessing similar sentiments from clients is photographer Mayur Khanna from Video Tailor. He says, “Weddings par restriction ki vajah se kaafi problems hain. A lot of couples are now going for post-wedding shoots, as they don’t find it feasible to go out of town before their wedding, due to the Omicron scare.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many who had planned to shoot abroad are abandoning that thought due to the risk involved. “Couples who had originally wanted to shoot in places like Italy, Thailand and Bali are now looking for places that are at a drivable distance from Delhi,” says wedding photographer Arjun Kartha from Twogether Studios.

Foreign locales aside, shooting at popular cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur and Manali also seems risky. Jasmine from Photo Rachna Studios says, “Abhi outdoors mein safety concerns hain. There are travel restrictions, and pre-wedding shoot sets are sanitised, so it’s a win-win for couples to shoot at nearby locations.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON