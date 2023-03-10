President Murmu stresses on dialogue, debate, hails JNU’s culture at convocation ceremony

The voice of the youth against unscientific stereotypes in the society should be encouraged, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday as she emphasised the importance of debate and dialogue among young students.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, President Murmu, and JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit at the ceremony on Friday. (ANI)

The President was speaking at the convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she was the chief guest. “Young students have a natural tendency of curiosity, questioning and use of logic. This tendency should always be encouraged. Opposition to unscientific stereotypes by the younger generation should also be encouraged. Acceptance or rejection of ideas should be based on debate and dialogue,” Murmu said in her address at the event held at AICTE auditorium in Vasant Kunj. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ajay K Sood, principal scientific adviser to the Union government, and JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit were also present at the ceremony.

The convocation ceremony was being held in person for the first time in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

JNU, which was established in 1969, resumed holding the convocation only in 2018 — 46 years after holding the first ceremony in 1972.

Murmu expressed her appreciation for the university as a learning centre with a reputation that goes beyond India, the diversity of its students that reflects the cultural unity of India, and alumni who have made significant contributions across the globe in various fields.

“Students from all over India study at the university and live on campus together which helps widen their perspective about India and the world. The university presents a lively reflection of the cultural unity of India amid its diversities. Students from many other countries also study at the university. Thus, JNU’s attraction as a centre of learning goes beyond India,” she said.

The university, the President said, is known for its progressive practices and rich contribution in terms of social sensitivity, inclusion, and women empowerment. She noted that the number of women research scholars has outnumbered men at the institute this year, terming it as an important indicator of social change.

The university awarded PhD doctorates to 948 students this year.

“It is heartening that among the students receiving degrees at today’s convocation, women outnumber men. It is a major aspect of social change. JNU Campus is appreciated for the safety of women. I am told that girls can fearlessly go to the libraries or any other place of their choice, even late at night,” said Murmu.

Murmu also cited cabinet ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar as two distinguished alumni of JNU.

“The list of JNU alumni is extremely impressive. The contribution of this institution is all the more praiseworthy considering that the history of this university is only about five decades,” said Murmu.

She added, “JNU is a relatively young university. I look at it as a meaningful and historical coincidence that JNU began to function in the year of the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi in 1969.”

Speaking at the ceremony, education minister Pradhan also said that students from different parts of the country study at the university.

Vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit highlighted the university’s affirmative action policies and said that 52% of the students in the varsity belonged to reserved categories.

Pandit added that the varsity had introduced a number of new courses in line with the holistic nature of the New Education Policy.

