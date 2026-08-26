The Delhi government is yet to empanel any third-party auditors to issue fire safety certificates, even as the new rules allowing private auditors to do so have come into effect, with the government considering extending the empanelment deadline, officials said.

Private auditors for fire safety clearance yet to be empanelled in Delhi

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The Delhi government notified the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, on May 26, introducing a framework under which empanelled private auditors can inspect buildings and issue or renew fire safety certificates. The amended rules came into force immediately, while provisions for third-party audits were to become operational 90 days after the gazette notification.

Delhi chief fire officer AK Malik said the department was examining the situation. “There have been no suitable applicants,” he said.

A government official said the DFS had moved a file seeking an extension of the empanelment deadline. “The file is under consideration. A handful of applications have been received, but they have been found inadequate,” the official said, asking not to be named.

Another official said that under the amended rules, the DFS is no longer empowered to inspect buildings and issue or renew fire safety certificates. The department is currently processing applications received until August 24.

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi home minister Ashish Sood said the matter was being examined but did not provide further details. Officials attributed the lack of interest partly to the responsibility and potential liability involved. “Issuing a fire safety certificate is a highly sensitive responsibility. If a fire or any mishap occurs in a building that has been certified as compliant, the third-party auditor could face scrutiny and may be held accountable. Many professionals appear to be wary of this liability,” the second official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi home minister Ashish Sood said the matter was being examined but did not provide further details. Officials attributed the lack of interest partly to the responsibility and potential liability involved. “Issuing a fire safety certificate is a highly sensitive responsibility. If a fire or any mishap occurs in a building that has been certified as compliant, the third-party auditor could face scrutiny and may be held accountable. Many professionals appear to be wary of this liability,” the second official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Forms for third-party fire auditors were issued on July 2, followed by a public notice seeking applications. Under the rules, auditors are classified as L-1, L-2 and L-3 based on qualifications and experience. L-1 and L-2 can certify buildings up to 15 metres, while L-3 can certify buildings of all heights. Empanelled auditors must undergo three to seven days of mandatory training at the Fire Safety Management Academy in Rohini.

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Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council-empanelled architects last month sought relaxation in eligibility criteria, arguing their experience and existing fire-related work made them suitable. They sought permission to undergo prescribed training without an additional postgraduate qualification in fire management and life safety.