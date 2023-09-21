Private school in Delhi’s RK Puram receives bomb threat, police says ‘hoax’

A private school in Delhi’s RK Puram received an email warning of explosives on premises that later turned out to be a hoax, police officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Bomb threat was received at Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram, Sector 3 (Representative Photo)

Officials said that the school received the email on Wednesday, following which the authorities informed police and an inspection of the school was carried out on Thursday morning.

After inspecting the entire premises, the police concluded that it was likely a hoax email.

“The school received the email on Wednesday. Around 8:25am on Thursday, we got a call informing us about a bomb threat at Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram, Sector 3. After inspection, the email threat was found to be a hoax,” said Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Southwest.

The school was scheduled to conduct an exam for 400 students on Thursday. The exam went off smoothly after the bomb squad’s search of the premises, added the official.

In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb.

The threat was a hoax as nothing suspicious was found during the search operation of the school.

In April this year, students at The Indian School in south Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar were evacuated after the institute received an email warning of explosives, following which multiple units of the Delhi Police carried out prolonged searches of the school’s premises.

In November last year, the same school had received another email about a bomb on the school premises.

