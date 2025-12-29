The Delhi government has initiated an enquiry into illegal groundwater extraction in Paharganj since over a decade, the Delhi chief secretary told the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The chief secretary also said that they are in the process of identifying the officials who allowed the activity citing a voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS), which was never officially notified. Probe into Paharganj illegal groundwater extraction underway

The chief secretary, in an affidavit, said multiple meetings have been held on this issue recently and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been sharing data of officials working in the Paharganj zone since 2014. Six weeks’ time has been sought to submit the report with names of officials found responsible, damage to the exchequer, and the quantum of water extracted illegally so far.

NGT has been hearing a plea filed by Delhi activist Varun Gulati since 2021, seeking action against guesthouses in Paharganj withdrawing groundwater illegally.

The submission comes after the tribunal, in February 2025, called the voluntary disclosure scheme a “scam” and pointed out that 442 of 536 identified Paharganj guesthouses continued extracting groundwater without metering, payment or regulation. It had asked the Delhi chief secretary to investigate financial losses, environmental damage and identify officials responsible for permissions to be issued in the name of a “non-existent” scheme.

“The DJB has furnished the details of officers posted in the area of Paharganj from 2014-15, wherein these hotels are situated, since 2014-15. The exact role of officers is being examined in the enquiry process,” the submission by chief secretary, dated December 4 and uploaded on December 27, stated.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had in July imposed an interim environmental damage compensation (EDC) of ₹1 lakh each on 441 guesthouses - out of which ₹4.32 crore has been recovered so far.

“Since this matter involves multiple departments like revenue, DJB, environment and DPCC – a detailed enquiry is being conducted at the level of the divisional commissioner (revenue department) to examine the quantity of groundwater extracted, amount of loss to the exchequer and the roles of officials who were responsible for such unregulated withdrawal of water,” said the submission, stating appropriate action will be taken against such officers.

“A comprehensive report will be filed after completion of the enquiry. The enquiry is in advance stages and is expected to be completed within one month,” said the submission.

Referring to the action taken so far, the report also mentioned that groundwater extraction has been assessed on the basis of water metres installed on borewells in 22 hotels and guesthouses in the area, with the discharge readings being assessed. “According to the discharge readings and the number of rooms per hotel, the calculation of the extracted water is being done by the DJB, and details will be provided within two weeks’ time,” it said, adding the DJB has already been collecting sewerage charges from the hotels at ₹2,000 a month, with ₹6.36 crore collected so far.

In addition, water charges were being levied on piped water supply - with ₹24.42 lakh collected up to 2020 by the DJB. This cess was discontinued in 2020, it added.

In a submission earlier this month, the DJB had said that the VDS, cited for years by hundreds of hotels and guesthouses to justify groundwater extraction, never had any legal standing. It said the scheme was operationalised only through a 2014 public notice but was never formally notified.