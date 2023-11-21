Process to install 5G towers in MCD areas to start soon

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started giving permissions to install 5G modules at earmarked sites after finalising the rates in a bid to improve mobile connectivity in areas governed by the civic body, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

A 5G tower is a mast with a radio transmitter on the top, and is owned or operated by the network owner. Private operators can rent out the space on street furniture installed by MCD. (HT Archive)

A senior MCD official, who asked not to be named, said that existing street furniture or street poles or electric poles and public infrastructure will be used to set up modules for localised 5G equipment.

“To begin with, five applications have been received from operators to set up 5G network areas and the letters of intent have been awarded to four operators,” the official added.

The areas where approvals have been granted include Pitampura, sectors 7 and 8 in Rohini (north Delhi), and Patparganj in east Delhi.

The charges for installation of these modules for each pole or site (there will be thousands across the city) have been fixed at ₹100 per annum with a one-time charge of ₹1,000 per application.

“Since the 5G equipment covers a smaller area due to high frequency, we are hoping that a large amount of revenue will be earned due to these modules being set up,” the above quoted official added.

According to the policy of MCD, permission to install small cell towers on street furniture owned and managed by MCD can be granted.

The minimum security deposit per application is ₹50,000.

“In case, the operators want to cover multiple areas with a large number of small cell towers, we have kept a cap of ₹50 lakh on the security deposit to be paid by telecom service or infrastructure provider,” the official added. The charge for the installation of these small cell towers is ₹300 per year per site. “The rate for the establishment of overground and underground telegraph infrastructure would be ₹1,000 per kilometre as laid down in the schedule of the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016,” said the official.