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Protest in Delhi seeks release of workers, activists arrested for Noida unrest

Protesters termed the arrests unjust and illegal, alleging that many of those held neither participated in the violence nor were present at the site

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 11:28 pm IST
By Aaditya Khatwani, New Delhi
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A protest demanding the immediate release of workers and activists arrested during recent demonstrations in Noida was held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday.

During the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, demanding the release of activists and workers arrested in connection with the workers’ unrest in Noida earlier this month. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Protesters also demanded an independent inquiry into the events and the arrests, and the quashing of FIRs registered against those held, terming them “incorrect and baseless”.

The protest was organised by CaRWAN — the Campaign for Release of Workers and Activists of Noida — a coalition of various groups, including the Revolutionary Workers Party of India (RWPI), Disha Students’ Organization, All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Naujawan Bharat Sabha.

Earlier this month, thousands of factory workers demanding higher wages and other benefits went on strike in Noida and staged protests, which later turned violent, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported.

Police arrested over 300 people in connection with the violence, many of them workers. These included seven activists — Aditya Anand, Satyam Verma, Rupesh Roy, Manish Chauhan, Srishti Gupta, Himanshu Thakur and Akriti Choudhary.

“He already has blood pressure issues, and we have been extremely tense for weeks as the police are not telling us anything. They have only let us meet him once in this entire time, that too after we argued with them,” she said.

Protesters accused the police of carrying out the arrests to suppress the demonstrations. “Aditya and Rupesh were advocating peaceful protests and asking workers to maintain that. Despite that, they have been arrested. Is it not our right to fight for justice?” said Vishal (32), who gave only his first name, from the Naujawan Bharat Sabha, alleging that evidence was planted to implicate several individuals.

Protesters said they would continue demonstrations if those arrested were not released.

 
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