New Delhi, Public transport buses on Delhi roads were involved in around 150 accidents, including 40 fatal crashes, in 2024-25, raising road-safety issues. Public transport buses involved in around 150 road accidents in Delhi in 2024-25

Delhi Transport Corporation buses were involved in 97 road accidents in 2024-25, of which 21 were fatal, resulting in loss of lives and injuries to passengers and pedestrians, according to data compiled by the city government.

Besides traffic-rule violations, lack of dedicated bus lanes, poorly-trained drivers, over-speeding and mechanical failures were responsible for the accidents.

In June 2025, two DTC buses were involved in an accident, killing a person and injuring two others near the Shadipur depot. In August last year, an autorickshaw driver lost his life after his vehicle was hit by a bus at Shakarpur.

Three persons, including a child, were injured in October last year after a DTC bus hit a school van, an e-rickshaw and a two-wheeler in the Vishwas Nagar area. In December, a bus being driven on the wrong side of a road hit a car and an autorickshaw in west Delhi, injuring at least two persons.

The data further revealed that while 15 crashes were classified as major, most of the accidents fell in the minor category.

All the buses involved in the accidents were the 12-metre-long standard low-floor ones operated by the DTC. These large buses are prone to accidents with heavy traffic on the roads in congested parts of the city and vehicular traffic moving with little care to lane discipline, officials said.

The cluster buses operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System met with 50 accidents in 2024-25, the figures showed.

Forty per cent of these accidents were fatal, leading to loss of lives and injuries.

Besides the 20 fatal accidents, the cluster buses were also involved in 12 major and 18 minor accidents.

