New Delhi: The Public Works Department has initiated repair work and trial runs of the long-defunct inclined lift system at Delhi’s Signature Bridge, officials said on Friday.

Earlier attempts to make the system operational ran into regulatory hurdles (Hindustan Times)

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According to officials, the exercise is aimed at evaluating the technical feasibility and safety of the slanting lifts that were originally designed to ferry visitors to the viewing gallery atop the bridge’s pylon. A detailed report based on these trials is expected to be submitted to the PWD minister Parvesh Verma within the next few weeks.

“We are carrying out preliminary repairs and testing of the lift system to understand its current condition and viability. I’ve asked officials to operate it multiple times and submit a report on its condition and viability,” PWD minister Verma said.

The inclined lift, installed within the steel pylon of the bridge, was envisioned as a key tourism component, offering panoramic views of the Yamuna and the city skyline. However, the lifts were never opened to the public.

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{{^usCountry}} As a result, the viewing gallery which was designed as a public attraction, remained inaccessible and the lift infrastructure was limited to maintenance use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, the viewing gallery which was designed as a public attraction, remained inaccessible and the lift infrastructure was limited to maintenance use. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier attempts to make the system operational ran into regulatory hurdles. Officials of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), which was initially responsible for the bridge’s upkeep and tourism facilities, had said that permissions for the inclined lifts were denied by authorities. The rejection was linked to existing regulations that permit only vertical lifts under applicable laws, making it difficult to clear the slanted design despite adherence to international safety standards, officials explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier attempts to make the system operational ran into regulatory hurdles. Officials of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), which was initially responsible for the bridge’s upkeep and tourism facilities, had said that permissions for the inclined lifts were denied by authorities. The rejection was linked to existing regulations that permit only vertical lifts under applicable laws, making it difficult to clear the slanted design despite adherence to international safety standards, officials explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The renewed push by the PWD comes after the department took over maintenance of the bridge from DTTDC and initiated a broader review of its infrastructure. Internal inspections had flagged multiple issues, including non-functional systems and lack of periodic upkeep since its inauguration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The renewed push by the PWD comes after the department took over maintenance of the bridge from DTTDC and initiated a broader review of its infrastructure. Internal inspections had flagged multiple issues, including non-functional systems and lack of periodic upkeep since its inauguration. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials indicated that the assessment of the lift system is being undertaken alongside wider efforts to evaluate and restore various components of the bridge. The department has also conducted a comprehensive structural audit through expert agencies and is preparing a long-term maintenance plan.

The Signature Bridge, built at a cost of over ₹1,500 crore, connects Wazirabad in northeast Delhi with other parts of the city and was also conceived as a landmark tourism project. While it has functioned as a key traffic corridor, several planned features, including the viewing gallery, have remained non-operational since its opening.

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