Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / PWD damaged 80 trees during work in east Delhi: forest dept
delhi news

PWD damaged 80 trees during work in east Delhi: forest dept

A forest official, who is looking into the case, said a fresh inspection of the area will be carried out by the department on Wednesday, to assess if more trees have been damaged.
Representative image (HT photo)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 07:59 AM IST
ByJasjeev Gandhiok, New Delhi

An inspection by the forest and wildlife department has found that the public works department (PWD) damaged 80 trees on Vikas Marg near Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi by carrying out trenching work for streetscaping. The department, which conducted a hearing on Tuesday, on the directions of the Delhi high court, also found that three trees were felled without permission, while the roots of 80 trees were exposed.

It has now asked the executive engineer of the project to appear before the tree officer in person during the next hearing on Friday and explain why the PWD twice violated a work restraining order issued by the forest department in October 2021.

A forest official, who is looking into the case, said a fresh inspection of the area will be carried out by the department on Wednesday, to assess if more trees have been damaged. “No permission was sought from us... penal action can be taken against the PWD, if the agency is unable to show due cause,” the official said.

A PWD official, on condition of anonymity, said the work was part of the streetscaping project in Delhi: “Our officials will be present during the next hearing and they will be able to provide more clarity to the forest department, if required.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi's forest department
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP