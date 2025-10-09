PWD shortlists 6 sites for new Secretariat complex for Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) has shortlisted six sites across Delhi for constructing a new Secretariat complex that will house all Delhi government departments under one roof, according to officials aware of the government’s plan. Officials said PWD will prepare detailed site reports and preliminary designs once the CM finalises a location.

Officials said the shortlisted options will soon be presented to chief minister Rekha Gupta for final approval.

The move comes amid long-standing concerns that the existing Secretariat at ITO – also known as the Player’s Building – is inadequate for the city government’s expanding administrative needs. Spread over about four acres, the current complex accommodates the Chief Minister’s Office and key departments such as urban development, PWD and finance, while several others key government departments continue to operate from rented or scattered offices across Delhi.

PWD officials said the six sites were selected after a preliminary feasibility study assessing land availability, ownership, connectivity and infrastructure. “All identified plots are government-owned or controlled by public agencies, making clearance and transfer easier. The PWD minister has reviewed the options, and the final decision will be taken after the CM’s presentation,” the official quoted above said.

The largest site identified is in Gulabi Bagh, where around 80 acres of government housing land is available. Officials said the old residential quarters built decades ago for Delhi government staff could be redeveloped. The area’s proximity to the Ring Road and a nearby metro corridor makes it a strong contender, said the official.

Another key location is Khyber Pass near Civil Lines, where about 40 acres were recently freed after demolishing an unauthorised colony. The site, which was once part of the Delhi Ridge, is well connected to the Civil Lines administrative cluster, Delhi Assembly and North Delhi district offices, making it suitable for the Secretariat.

The Rajghat Power Plant site, spanning roughly 45 acres, is also under consideration. The coal-based plant, decommissioned in 2015, is owned by the Land & Development Office (L&DO). Located along the Yamuna riverfront near Ring Road, it offers robust road access and existing utility infrastructure, though redevelopment would require environmental clearances, officials said.

The IPGCL Gas Turbine Power Station near Indraprastha, covering about 30 acres, has also been shortlisted. The defunct gas-based facility, formerly operated by Indraprastha Power Generation Company Ltd, lies close to central Delhi with good metro access. Officials said the site could be repurposed for administrative use after modifications to its industrial layout.

The ITO Bus Depot area, spread over 17.5 acres, offers another option. It comprises 10 acres of depot land, 2.5 acres of a government school, and about 5 acres of vacant space. “Being adjacent to the existing Secretariat, it provides operational advantages and would ease relocation,” an official said.

The Twin Towers complex at ITO, which includes Vikas Minar and nearby government buildings, has also been proposed for vertical redevelopment. Spread across 4.5 acres, it currently houses the DUSIB and DDA offices. “Combining the Twin Towers site with the adjacent bus depot could create a 22-acre central complex,” the official added.

Officials said PWD will prepare detailed site reports and preliminary designs once the CM finalises a location. A presentation is expected within two weeks, after which surveys, design plans and cost estimates will be prepared before tenders are floated.