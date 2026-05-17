PWD launches 55-crore drain project along Narela–Bawana Road

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday launched a ₹55-crore project to construct a precast reinforced cement concrete (RCC) drain along the Narela–Bawana road to address chronic waterlogging in the area ahead of monsoons.

The minister directed officials to complete critical portions of the project before the onset of the monsoon to provide immediate relief to residents. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The drain, being built under Delhi’s drainage master plan, will span 9.5km from the Narela railway crossing to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) outfall. Officials said the drain will cover 5km on one side of the road and 4.5km on the other.

Officials said the project will use precast RCC technology, under which drain components are manufactured in a controlled environment and assembled on site. Officials said the method is expected to reduce construction time, improve quality and minimise dust and debris on roads compared to conventional on-site casting methods.

“With precast technology, we are able to build faster, better and with less disruption. Our focus is on durable solutions and ensuring that people see real improvement on the ground,” Verma said.

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{{^usCountry}} The government said the project has been planned as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen Delhi’s drainage infrastructure and improve water flow along the stretch. Officials added that the reduced on-site pollution impact would allow work to continue during the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government said the project has been planned as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen Delhi’s drainage infrastructure and improve water flow along the stretch. Officials added that the reduced on-site pollution impact would allow work to continue during the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) period. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The minister directed officials to complete critical portions of the project before the onset of the monsoon to provide immediate relief to residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister directed officials to complete critical portions of the project before the onset of the monsoon to provide immediate relief to residents. {{/usCountry}}

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