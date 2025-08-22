Rain activity to intensify in Delhi over weekend; IMD issues yellow alert

The Capital is likely to see an increase in rain activity over the weekend, with the monsoon trough set to shift closer to the National Capital Region (NCR). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, with light to moderate showers, accompanied by isolated intense spells expected in the region, officials said. Dark clouds above the Capital on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Parts of the city recorded isolated light rain on Thursday, with similar activity likely on Friday. The IMD said an increase in intensity is expected from Friday night into Saturday and Sunday, as the monsoon trough – centred around central India, moves northwards again. “We expect rain to continue in Delhi for the next six days. Intensity will increase from Saturday and a good spell is likely on Sunday too,” said an IMD official.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet said a low pressure area is developing over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, which will pull the monsoon trough closer to Delhi again. “From Friday night, we will see rain intensity gradually increase as the monsoon trough will be just south of Delhi. During this period, one to two intense spells are also expected,” Palawat said.

Delhi has only been recording scattered drizzle to light rain in the past few days. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, logged 0.4mm in the 24 hours till 8:30 am. It was 0.1mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, Palam and Lodhi road logged ‘trace’ rainfall, Ayanagar 7.2mm and Najafgarh 2mm, data showed. So far, Delhi has logged 259.2mm in monthly rainfall, with this figure likely to touch close to or cross 300mm in the coming days. Normally, Delhi sees 233.1mm in August, meaning it is already in the ‘excess’ category.

Delhi’s maximum stood at 34.8°C on Thursday, a degree above normal. The minimum stood at 25.9°C, a degree below normal. On Friday, the maximum is likely to be between 34-36°C, while the minimum is expected to hover between 23-25°C, it said.

Delhi’s air quality meanwhile remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Thursday. The average air quality index (AQI) stood at 79 (satisfactory) at 4pm on Thursday, the same reading at 4 pm on Wednesday.