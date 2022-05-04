Rain brings much-needed respite to Delhi, Noida from heatwave
Light rainfall on Wednesday evening brought much-needed relief to the residents of Delhi and Noida, who have been reeling under heatwave conditions for the last several days. Earlier in the day, a hailstorm hit parts of Delhi, while rainfall was recorded in isolated areas.
People in Rohini, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorms around 2 pm along with a bout of rain and strong winds.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi (Kanjhawala, Pashchim Vihar, Dwarka, Palam, Safdarjung, Vasant Kunj), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Gurugram, Manesar) Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Rewari, Bawal (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur in the next two hours.
The IMD had earlier issued a yellow alert, warning of a duststorm, thunderstorm or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital.
It later updated the alert to the orange category.
The Met department uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action).
The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year.
As a result of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next three days, the IMD had said.
The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heatwave is predicted.
No water supply in Pune on May 5 due to repair work
PUNE Areas that depend of Vadgaon and Bhama Askhed water treatment plants, will not receive water supply on May 5, stated a notice from the Pune Municipal Corporation The civic body has planned repair work at both these water treatment centres. Hinjane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Kondhwa, Sanjay Park, Vimannagar, Mhada Colony, Dhanori, Kamal Park, Parande Nagar, Sudama Nagar and Harikrishna Park areas will not receive water.
Those who left Balasaheb must not teach us Hindutva, Raut slams Raj Thackeray
The Shiv Sena continued its attack on the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena saying those who left Bal Thackeray must not teach them Hindutva. The reaction came after MNS chief Raj Thackeray posted a video clip of Sena founder Bal Thackeray's views on loudspeakers atop mosques. It led to a strong reaction from the Shiv Sena.
‘Till it reaches logical conclusion’: Raj Thackeray on agitation over loudspeakers
A day afterThackeray'ss ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques ended, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said the agitation against illegal loudspeakers will continue till they are not removed. The MNS chief said there were still 135 mosques out of a total of 1,140 in Mumbai that continued to use loudspeakers for the 5am prayers and that the state government should spell out the action proposed against them.
Bengaluru: Few takers for 2nd dose of vaccine in 12-14 age category
The COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 12 to 14 age category in Bengaluru is slower than officials anticipated. Only 58.1 percent of the 12 to 14 year category vaccination beneficiaries, that is about 1.6 lakh children in Bengaluru, have received the first dose. To make matters worse, out of those that have taken the first dose, only 4.8 percent, that is a mere 13,000 children have got the second dose.
Amit Shah will let me know about cabinet expansion or reshuffle: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will communicate to him on BJP central leadership's decision about expansion or reshuffle of the state cabinet. Shah was in the city on Tuesday, during which he took part in various events, and attended lunch at Bommai's official residence where he was closeted with select state BJP leaders. Several top BJP leaders have denied speculations about Bommai's replacement.
