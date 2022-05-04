Hailstorm, rain hit parts of Delhi
A hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some respite from the heat.
People in Rohini, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorm around 2 pm along with a bout of rain and strong winds.
Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital.
It later updated the alert to the orange category.
The Met department uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action).
The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year.
As a result of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next three days, the IMD had said.
The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heat wave is predicted.
-
43 IAS, 38 PCS officers transferred in Punjab
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab Government on Wednesday transferred 43 IAS and 38 PCS officers, while giving additional charge to some senior officers. Taxation commissioner KK Yadav will hold the additional charge of chief executive officer, Bureau of Investment Promotion, whereas Arshdeep Singh Thind is the new administrator of Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority in addition to being the director, town and country planning.
-
Bengaluru: Metro work delayed at KR Puram due to this reason
Bengaluru's Namma Metro work will likely be further delayed due to shifting of gas pipelines at Kadubeesanahalli and K R Puram. Metro work on the Silk Board to K R Puram line is part of its Phase 2 project, which is highly anticipated by the public as majority of the employees can have an easy and quick commute to work. This delay was also caused by civil work being undertaken near K R Puram.
-
BMRCL spares over 100 trees and 152-yr old church with revised station plan
Citizens, environmentalists and churchgoers all came together to save about 140 trees and the 152-year-old All Saints Church on Hosur Road after the BMRCL cited its plan to build a metro station on the church premises in 2018. The All Saints Congregation then joined hands with some NGOs and groups like Heritage Beku and Environment Support Group and called the attention of the European Investment Bank's complaint unit about the matter in 2019.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple gets bail
A sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband, legislator Ravi Rana, days after they were on April 23 booked for promoting enmity and sedition. The couple was booked for their insistence on chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence “to remind the Shiv Sena leader of his Hindutva roots.” It also restrained them from making media statements about the case.
-
Trunk Tales: Stories hidden from sight make it to stage in Chandigarh
In her latest production, Trunk Tales, thespian Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry stitches together fragments of poems, texts and episodes to create a magnificent canvas, giving voice to those whom the society has 'othered'. The non-linear play, starring actor Vansh Bhardwaj, explores the politics of water, body, eating and gender. The eponymous trunks are an integral part of the play. Her next production is a play by Girish Karnad.
