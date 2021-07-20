Rain continues for second day in Delhi, triggers waterlogging, snarls

The monsoon rain continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the national capital, triggering water-logging, and a repeat of the snarls and chaos on Monday. Light rain is likely to continue on Wednesday as well, the weather forecasters said, with patchy rain expected thereafter in some parts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory, which is taken as representative of the city weather, between 8.30am and 5.30pm recorded 6.3mm (to be updated by 9pm) rain.

On Monday, after a week of hot and humid conditions, Delhi received its first heavy spell of rainfall this monsoon, which reached the city on July 13 after a delay of 16 days.

Meanwhile, the Palam weather station recorded 29.3mm rain while Lodhi Road got 6.7mm, Aya Nagar received 13.4mm and Ridge got 4.2mm rain during the day. These stations also received overnight and early morning showers. The 24-hour rainfall count for Palam was 67.6mm. while Ridge, Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar stations received 47mm, 34.1mm and 39.8mm 24-hour rainfall, respectively.

IMD officials said the continuous showers kept the day temperature below normal. The maximum temperature was 31.9 degrees Celsius (°C), three notches below normal for this time of the year. The minimum settled at 24°C, three degrees below the season’s normal.

“Light rain is likely to continue in Delhi and the surrounding region on Wednesday as well. Thereafter, patchy rain will continue in some parts of the city. The rainfall activity is likely to pick up again on July 23 and July 26 when moderate showers are expected,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD’s head of regional weather forecasting centre.

He said though July is likely to see more rain, the capital city gets most of its yearly rainfall in August . “This is because the monsoon trough and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the two primary conditions for rainfall, are more favourable during that time for Delhi,” said Srivastava.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), of private weather forecasting company Skymet, said Delhi is likely to receive patchy and light rain on Wednesday as well. He said on Tuesday, Delhi had covered its rainfall deficit, which stood at 3% on Monday evening.

“The high moisture content in the air will result in continued rain on Wednesday but the forecast says the intensity of showers will increase now by July 23,” Palawat said.

The moderate to heavy rainfall resulted in traffic jams on Wednesday, with motorists having to navigate through waterlogged roads. Delhi traffic police said traffic moved slow along Sri Aurobindo Marg, Ring Road (near Moti Bagh, AIIMS and Defence Colony), Dwarka Road, Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Rajouri Garden, Janakpuri (near metro station and near block- C2B) Dabri Mor, Azadpur Chowk, Pul Prahladpur, Lajpat Nagar (towards Ashram Chowk), MB Road and Anand Parbat traffic signal.

Besides key stretches, many residential colonies also saw waterlogging including Greater Kailash, Dwarka, Malviya Nagar, Dakshinpuri, Chhatarpur Enclave,Mahavir Nagar, Basant Lok market (near Vasant Vihar), Okhla, Zakhira and VikasMarg, among others.

According to officials in the three municipal corporations of south, north and east, at least 23 trees across the city were uprooted in the downpour.