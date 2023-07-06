Morning rain makes weather pleasant in Delhi-NCR, IMD says more to follow
The weather department said cloudy weather and occasional showers are likely over the next six to seven days.
Light to moderate rain lashed parts of National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers over the next few days.
The weather department said cloudy weather and occasional showers are likely over the next six to seven days and maximum temperatures are likely to oscillate between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.
The Met office has issued a yellow alert, warning showers could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads.
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings – green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months – 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.