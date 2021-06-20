Rain likely today in Delhi, temp may dip, says IMD

Delhi is expected to receive light rain on Sunday, which is likely to bring down temperatures in the city, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said light rainfall is expected across the city starting early Sunday. However, after a brief respite, temperatures may start rising again from next week.

“Some parts of NCR received light rain on Saturday too, but Delhi was not impacted. On Sunday, the maximum temperature will remain around 35°C,” Srivastava said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is the official marker for the city, was 35.1°C, four degrees below what is considered normal for this time of year. The minimum temperature here was 25.3°C, three degrees below normal.

At the Palam observatory, the maximum temperature was 35.2°C, while the minimum temperature was 24.9°C.

IMD forecast said that under the impact of Sunday’s rains, temperature will reduce, but it will start rising from next week. It will, however, continue to remain below the 40 degree-mark.

After announcing the advancement of monsoon over northwest India, including Delhi, last week, IMD has refrained from giving out a fresh date of monsoon arrival in the Capital.

“Monsoon has covered most parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, but we will have to wait longer before it arrives in Delhi. We are not giving a date yet,” a senior Met official said.