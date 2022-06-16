Rainbow treats and eats: Bakers, eateries serve with Pride

Rainbow hues are yet to take over the Delhi-NCR sky, in terms of the arrival of monsoon. But when it comes to the palates of those living under the city’s skyline, the band of colour is making the perfect arc! As part of the celebrations of Pride Month, a slew of eateries and home bakers are pitching in with full gusto. “Pride month is all about celebration and being proud. We have curated a special cocktail and a dessert to show our support. The cocktail will be garnished with Pride colours,” Sahil Sambhi, director and partner, Molecule (Delhi and Gurugram), The Drunken Botanist and Vietnom (Gurugram).

Rainbow hued drink from Unlocked, Gurugram.

In some places, the celebrations, along with cocktails, also include Pride-themed desserts. Aman Puri, corporate chef at Josh — The High Energy Bar, Pitampura, says, “We are offering our signature Rainbow Cake all through June. There are seven layers of rainbow almond sponge in it, with alternating layers of apricot and raspberry jam, topped with a dark chocolate glaze.” Talk of specially-curated cocktails to celebrate #BeingTrulyYou, and a stunning drink is up on offer at Unlocked in Gurugram. There is also a Pride edition pub quiz planned for June 16 at 8pm. Alongside, there is a Pride party planned to revel in love and individuality on June 25.

Baker Divya Sreeji made a salted caramel cake, this pride month.

That’s not all, though. Home bakers too are receiving rainbow-themed orders. From cupcakes to cakes, there’s quite a demand for special treats. Gurugram-based baker Vatsala Arora shares, “Rainbow cakes are usually popular for birthdays, but last week was a pleasant surprise when a young lawyer ordered a cake to celebrate Pride Month with his partner. Soon, we were doing another cake and cupcakes for some of their friends as well. It’s absolutely a first this year.”

“Every soul has a purpose and a unique path, which it follows to create its own happy rainbow,” feels Gurugram-based pastry chef Shalini Digvijay. “To be able to live with authenticity is all that matters. With the same thought, I’m making rainbow-hued cupcakes with a cookie on top. These are filled with tart raspberries, to go with sweet vanilla,” she shares.

