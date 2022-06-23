Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Sonam Kapoor’s appeal as voting begins
Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Sonam Kapoor’s appeal as voting begins

Kapoor had been chosen as a 'district icon' by poll authorities and photographs of the actor have been used on posters and social media to reach out to Rajinder Nagar voters, especially youth
File photo of Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor.
Published on Jun 23, 2022 10:26 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

As voting begins for the Rajinder Nagar bypoll in Delhi, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor made a special appeal to voters - to turn out in large numbers. Kapoor had been chosen as a 'district icon' by poll authorities and photographs of the actor have been used on posters and social media to reach out to Rajinder Nagar voters, especially youth, news agency PTI reported.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the actor said, "I appeal to all the voters in Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency to come out with their family members and friends and vote in the June 23 bypoll."

The message was posted shortly before voting began at 7 am.

A total of 1,64,698 electors are eligible to cast their votes in the Rajinder Nagar constituency, which includes 1,899 voters in the 18-19 age group. Of the total eligible voters, 92,221 are male, 72,473 female and four belong to the third gender.

Delhi chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh told PTI on Thursday that voting began at the constituency amid tight security.

The Rajinder Nagar seat fell vacant after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha was nominated for the Rajya Sabha from Punjab in March.

The constituency is being seen as a direct fight between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak while the BJP has fronted Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate. The Congress is also a contender in this electoral battle and has fielded Prem Lata.

