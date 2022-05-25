Rajinder Nagar bypolls to be held on June 23, result on June 26
New Delhi: By-elections to the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi will be held on June 23 and the counting will take place on June 26, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.
The seat was vacated after the sitting MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha, was nominated to the Rajya from Punjab where the AAP won assembly elections in March.
In a press statement, the commission announced bypolls to fill vacancies in 10 parliamentary and assembly seats across six states, including Rajinder Nagar.
The statement said that votes will be counted on June 26 and the notification for the bypolls will be issued on May 30. With Wednesday’s announcement, the model code of conduct has come into force in all the constituencies where bypolls are going to be held.
In 2020 Delhi assembly elections, Chadha won the seat by a large margin of 20,058 votes against his rival RP Singh of the BJP. The Congress had fielded student leader Rocky Tuseed from the seat.
The BJP had won the seat in 1998 and 2003 elections. The Congress candidate won the seat in 2008, but the BJP won again in 2013. However, the AAP won the seat in both 2015 and 2020 assembly polls.
The the BJP has launched a campaign to expose alleged failures of the Delhi government, and the AAP has appointed Durgesh Pathak as the election in-charge of the assembly constituency.
With nearly 41% families in the area belonging to the Punjabi community, the Rajinder Nagar assembly segment was once one of the colonies developed by the government to rehabilitate Punjabi refugees after the Partition. The constituency was named after India’s first president Rajendra Prasad.
The constituency has a mix of middle and upper middle income group families in localities such as the New Rajendra Nagar, Old Rajendra Nagar and Pandav Nagar. The seat has three designated village as well -- Dasgarha (dominated by Jats), Todapur (Yadav majority) and Naraina (mixed demography).
It also has 12 slums, the prominent ones being Sonia Gandhi camp, Bihari Colony and Rajiv Gandhi camp.
While a few pockets in New Rajendra Nagar (R-block, double storey) have traditionally been BJP stronghold, several neighbourhoods such as Old Rajendra Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Inderpuri and Naraina Vihar have seen a change in the demography over the years. Several families living these areas are tenants households, and this is marked by a rise in the Purvanchali voters (people from eastern UP and Bihar).
Delhi govt notifies incentives for electric cycles
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday evening notified incentives up to ₹7,500 for electric cycles, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot noting that Capital is the first in the country to do so. Under the policy, passenger e-cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 25% of its selling price (up to ₹5,500) along with an additional incentive of ₹2,000 for the first 1,000 individual consumers.
Delhi govt makes it mandatory for transport officials to ride public buses once a week
The Delhi government has asked all its senior transport officials to ride public buses at least once a week to promote a shift away from private vehicles to public transport and seek feedback from passengers in order to improve the city's most popular transit system. The order pertains to Group A and B officials of the transport department and Delhi Transport Corporation.
Drug addiction center turns learning ground for addicts in Sangrur
The Sangrur administration's initiative to bring drug addicts to the mainstream has come as a ray of hope for these people who can now prepare for competitive exams and opt for various skill development courses during their treatment at the drug addiction center in Ghabdan village of the district. Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said the initiative has been taken with an aim to provide employment opportunities to them in future and bring them to the mainstream.
Stray dogs a neglected lot in Delhi, says high court
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a public interest litigation by a lawyer Rahul Mohod, said that such stray dogs should be looked after as they impact the life of the city residents.
Road rage case: Pedestrian stoned to death at Mundhwa in Pune
In a case of road rage, a pedestrian was stoned to death allegedly by two motorcycle-borne youths near Sai Furniture on Hadapsar-Mundhwa road on Tuesday evening. According to police inspector (crime) Pradeep Kakade, the accused were riding a two-wheeler which hit the pedestrian from behind. The police have invoked Sections 302 ( murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused who are now in police custody.
