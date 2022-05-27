Rare buff striped keelback snake rescued from south Delhi colony
A rare buff striped keelback snake was rescued from a residential complex in south Motibagh, the NGO Wildlife SOS said on Thursday. The snake was spotted by one the residents, who called the NGO’s 24-hour rescue helpline number, and the non-venomous snake was safely extricated and taken to a rescue facility. It will be kept there under observation, before being released into the wild, rescuers said.
Wildlife SOS officials said the snake was in the garden, near the Sadhu Vaswani International School for Girls. Buff striped keelback is a mid-sized snake that can grow up to 80cm in length, though mostly they are under 60cm in length. While the non-venomous snake is found across Asia and south Asia, it is rarely spotted in Delhi, herpetologists said.
The NGO said as temperatures rise, chances of sighting snakes are more as they venture out in search of cooler spots. In another recent incident, an Indian cobra was rescued by the NGO after it was found coiled up on top of a gas cylinder at the Indiabulls Centrum Park campus in Gurugram’s Sector 103.
The NGO also rescued two baby cobras, one from a hostel at Jawaharlal Nehru University and the other one from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase-1. The rescue of a 5 foot long rat snake from near a dustbin in Dwarka Sector 14 rounded off an unusually busy week for the NGO, rescuers said.
Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary, Wildlife SOS, said, “Wild animals enter urban settlements when their habitats are disturbed or encroached upon by rampant development. Wildlife SOS’ 24-hour rescue helpline receives regular calls from people reporting snake sightings in buildings, parks, college premises and homes. Our team is extremely well-trained in handling such delicate operations, and ensuring that the snakes are rescued without causing them any harm,” she said.
-
Delhi: Woman fakes her kidnapping to extort ₹3L from family; held
A woman who faked her own kidnapping to extort from her family members, and in doing so even sent photographs of herself tied and gagged to her brother, was arrested from a hotel in Agra. South police district's deputy commissioner of police, Benita Mary Jaiker said a police team visited the woman's house and checked the CCTV footage from near the house. The location of the phone too was traced to a locality in Agra.
-
Two-month-old girl gets rare cataract surgery at PGICH, Noida
A two-month-old girl who was born with cataract in both eyes was successfully operated upon at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health in Noida. While the cataract is fully removed from the left eye, the surgery on the right eye will be conducted within a week. A surgery for implanting the lenses will be done after the infant reaches three-four years of age. Till then, the child will be given eyeglasses.
-
Delhi: Temp starts inching up, may touch 40°C by tomorrow, says IMD
After three relatively cooler days, thanks to two thunderstorm spells since Monday, the temperature rose above the 35 degrees Celsius (C) mark on Thursday to settle at 36.7C, according to the data from Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station. Following the early morning thunderstorm, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5C on Monday. It was 32.5C on Tuesday and 34.4C on Wednesday. The normal mark for May 26-30 period is 40.4C.
-
HC asks Sharjeel Imam to approach trial court first for interim bail
The Delhi high court on Thursday asked Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam to first approach the trial court for interim bail in a 2019 sedition case related to his alleged hate speeches. Imam had sought his release citing a Supreme Court interim order of May 11, which directed that proceedings in all sedition cases across the country be kept in abeyance until an appropriate forum of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.
-
Delhi LG takes oath, says will work as guardian
Former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, New Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, took oath as the Capital's 22nd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, over a week after his predecessor Anil Baijal resigned citing personal reasons. Saxena, 64, is the first from a non-bureaucratic and non-defence background to be appointed Delhi LG.
