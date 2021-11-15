‘Ready for full lockdown in Delhi to curb pollution, however...’: AAP govt to SC

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government told the Supreme Court on Monday that it is ready to implement a complete lockdown in the national capital to control the rising levels of air pollution. However, the Delhi government said that the step will be meaningful if a lockdown is also imposed in the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

In an affidavit on Monday, the Delhi government said, “Such a step (complete lockdown) will be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states.”

“Given Delhi's compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime. This issue would need to be addressed at the level of air shed involving NCR areas,” the AAP government said.

It reiterated its point that Delhi will impose a lockdown if it is mandated for the entire NCR either by the Centre or by the commission for air quality management in the Capital and adjoining areas.

Just two days ago, the top court instructed the Centre and the Delhi government to take urgent steps to monitor pollution in the city including the imposition of a lockdown for two days.

Given the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government already ordered the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions for a week starting Monday.

"All schools, colleges and educational institutes in Delhi to remain shut next week as pollution levels hit emergency level," deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said last week.

Government offices in Delhi have been asked to operate from Work From Home (WFH) at 100% capacity till Wednesday (November 17) while private offices have also been advised to switch to this form of work as much as possible to avoid vehicular traffic.

All construction and demolition activities have also been shut in the city till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court observed on Monday that the major causes of air pollution in Delhi are dust, heavy vehicular traffic and industries, adding pollution can be kept to manageable levels if timely steps are taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

As the Delhi government has pointed out several times that stubble burning is a major cause of pollution, the top court said on Monday that the government's latest affidavit is "all about bashing farmers and how the entire cause ( of pollution) is stubble burning."

Delhi's air quality on Monday remained in the 'very poor' category for a second consecutive day and the air quality index 342. On Sunday, the AQI was at 330 while it was 473 on Saturday.