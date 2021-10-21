Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’: Delhi MLAs to hit the streets today to raise awareness on anti-pollution drive

The Delhi government had on Monday launched the “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” initiative – turning off a car's engine at a red signal -- with an aim to cut down on vehicular emissions.
Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign to reduce pollution levels in the national capital at ITO in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 07:00 AM IST
PTI |

To provide further impetus to the “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” campaign, all the MLAs of Delhi will gather at the Chandgi Ram Akhara intersection on Thursday to aware people of the drive to reduce vehicular pollution, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has said. In a statement, the minister said that public participation is key to the success of any government initiative and if two crore people of Delhi contribute responsibly, then vehicle pollution can be reduced by 15 to 20 per cent.

“On October 21 (Thursday), all the MLAs of Delhi will raise awareness about the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign near Chandgi Ram Akhara on Ring Road. They will appeal to the public to contribute to the campaign. I request the people of Delhi to strengthen our fight against pollution,” Rai said on Wednesday.

The campaign will continue for a month till November 18.

As many as 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed in two shifts of 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm across 100 traffic junctions in the city for the campaign.

The environment minister said that when both the government and society fight together, only then the fight against pollution can be won. He said that the aim of this campaign is to stop the burning of fuel from vehicles stopping at intersections.

“I call upon the two crore people of Delhi. This entire campaign is on your shoulders. We are confident that the way we are running the anti-dust campaign in Delhi, we will also see success similarly with this campaign,” Rai said in the statement. 

