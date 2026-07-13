Rekha Gupta seeks ₹100-cr Centre’s assistance to implement revised PM-UDAY in Delhi
New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta has sought ₹100 crore as a first phase central government financial assistance to implement the revised Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) in the national capital, officials said on Sunday
New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta has sought ₹100 crore as a first phase central government financial assistance to implement the revised Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.
In a letter written to Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal, the Delhi CM has urged that the funds for the scheme be provided under the Urban Development Fund (UDF) to set up a DRISHTI-based modern land survey and mapping system, establishing PM-UDAY cells across Delhi’s 13 districts and carrying out a public awareness campaign, said an official statement.
She has said that the revised regulations notified on April 6, 2026, have created a new legal framework for granting property rights to residents of unauthorised colonies.
Gupta added that the provision to regularise these colonies on an “as-is-where-is” basis will make the process of securing property rights simpler and more effective for hundreds of thousands of residents.
Notably, the Revenue Department has been designated as the nodal agency for implementing the scheme.
Under the revised framework, PM-UDAY cells (dedicated units to process property documents) headed by additional district magistrates (ADMs) will be set up in all 13 districts. The government will also undertake physical verification of properties, digital mapping using modern technology and updation of land records across Delhi’s 1,511 unauthorised colonies.
According to the proposal, ₹65 crore has been earmarked for the DRISHTI-based land survey and mapping system, ₹25 crore for establishing PM-UDAY cells at the district level and headquarters, and ₹10 crore for public awareness and outreach activities, including workshops with resident welfare associations, help desks, dissemination of standard operating procedures, awareness on eligibility criteria and single-window camps.
In the letter, the CM said that the institutional framework for implementing the scheme has already been notified and work has commenced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
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