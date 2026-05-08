Remedial classes for Delhi government school students to begin from May 11

New Delhi: Remedial classes for students of Classes 9, 10 and 12 in Delhi government schools will be held from May 11 to May 23 during the summer vacations, according to a circular sent by the Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) on Friday. Summer vacations are scheduled from May 11 to June 30.

According to the circular, the classes aim to reinforce key concepts and improve overall learning outcomes.

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According to the circular, seen by HT, the classes aim to reinforce key concepts and improve overall learning outcomes. The remedial classes will be held from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, with three one-hour long periods every day.

The DoE said the focus for Classes 9 and 10 should be on science and mathematics, however, heads of schools (HOS) can include other subjects depending on the student’s academic requirements, exam results and availability of teachers for each subject. For class 12, the choice of subjects has been left entirely to the HoS.

The circular states that students will require parental consent through a no-objection certificate to attend remedial classes and library facilities will have to remain open for self-study and issuing of books.

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{{^usCountry}} Heads of school have been asked to ensure that regular staff and teachers on duty during remedial classes are given earned leave and in cases where guest teachers are invited due to unavailability of regular teachers, they are remunerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heads of school have been asked to ensure that regular staff and teachers on duty during remedial classes are given earned leave and in cases where guest teachers are invited due to unavailability of regular teachers, they are remunerated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All deputy directors of education have been directed to visit at least two schools where the remedial classes are being conducted daily to ensure effective implementation, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All deputy directors of education have been directed to visit at least two schools where the remedial classes are being conducted daily to ensure effective implementation, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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