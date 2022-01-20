Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Restrictions on unscheduled flights at IGI
delhi news

Restrictions on unscheduled flights at IGI

While scheduled flights for all airlines will still be able to land, the NOTAM said no unscheduled flight will be allowed to land between 10.15am and 1.15pm from January 19 until January 24.
On Republic Day, no unscheduled flight will be allowed to land from 7am to 1pm, and from 2pm to 6.30pm. (HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 03:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Flight operations will be impacted at the Delhi airport for around three hours everyday for seven days between January 19 and January 26 for Republic Day flypast preparations as no unscheduled flights will be allowed to land at the airport, a notice to the airmen (NOTAM) said.

While scheduled flights for all airlines will still be able to land, the NOTAM said no unscheduled flight will be allowed to land between 10.15am and 1.15pm from January 19 until January 24. On Republic Day, no unscheduled flight will be allowed to land from 7am to 1pm, and from 2pm to 6.30pm.

A similar set of restrictions will also apply to unscheduled flights from 2pm to 7pm on January 29, the day of Beating Retreat. The restrictions do not apply to IAF, BSF, army aviation helicopters, or state-owned aircraft and helicopters ferrying the governor and chief ministers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi airport republic day
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP