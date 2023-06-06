Three arrested after scuffle between constables and restro-bar staff in Delhi

The owner and two staff members of a restro-bar in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri were arrested for allegedly assaulting two head constables after they found them recording alleged “illegal activities” on the premises on Friday night, police said. Four staff members of the restro-bar and the two constables were injured in the fight. (Representational image)

Four staff members of the restaurant also suffered injuries after a fight broke out between them and the two policemen, who were from the special staff team of the outer district but not in uniform. The bar employees claimed that the dispute was over non-payment of bills at the establishment.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said one head constable of the Mangolpuri police station, who was on patrol duty in the area, was reprimanded for failing to act on time to save the constables in the attack.

On Friday, police said, head constable Naveen from the special staff received information that illicit liquor was being served and “obscene dance” was being performed by women at a restro-bar named “Yaaran Da Adda” near Pitampura Club. Naveen, along with his colleague head constable Narender, were sent there to check.

“While Naveen was recording the video, the staff members of the restaurant noticed him and tried to snatch his cellphone. A quarrel ensued between the two head constables and the restaurant staff. When the local police reached there, the restaurant owner and his employees claimed that the quarrel took place over bill payment. However, when the CCTV footage was scanned, it was confirmed that the quarrel happened over the issue of video recording,” said DCP Singh.

The injured policemen were given medical attention at a government hospital while the four injured staff members were treated at another hospital. A case of obstructing and assaulting police personnel on duty was registered and the restaurant owner, identified as Khushi Ram, was arrested on Sunday along with his two employees — Shankar Lal, 22, and Farukh, 22, both waiters. All three got bail on Monday.

HT contacted the restro-bar owner over the phone and sought his version of events. Khushi Ram alleged that the quarrel started over the issue of paying bills against food and drink that the two policemen had at the restaurant. Ram said he has recorded footage on his cellphone to prove his allegations.

“One of them was making a video while dancing with the women. When the manager Jatin stopped him, he became aggressive. The two policemen assaulted me and my three staffers, including Jatin,” said Ram.

DCP Singh said that the investigation has been handed over to the district investigation unit (DIU). “Legal action against the restaurant is also recommended for violation of the terms and conditions of the licence. The licensing unit of Delhi Police is being approached,” added Singh.

Dance bars — where female performers dance inside bar premises — are not allowed in Delhi, as per law.

On the allegations of the owner that the two policemen had drinks and food at the bar, the DCP said that the orders were the prerequisite for entry into the restro-bar.

Senior police officers said that as per analysis of CCTV footage, the two head constables entered the restro-bar at 8.45pm and sat on vacant seats. At 10.18pm, the footage shows that one woman who was dancing came in front of the two policemen. Head constable Naveen took out his mobile phone and tried recording the activities inside the restaurant. Noticing this, the dancer snatched Naveen’s phone and called other staff. Naveen took his phone back and sat with Narender.

Thereafter, the manager Jatin came and took Naveen’s phone. When Jatin stood up, Naveen tried to take his phone back. Jatin pushed Naveen following which the quarrel erupted.