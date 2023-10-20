Revamped Mehrauli monuments now open in Delhi
Lieutenant governor VK Saxena inaugurated six renovated monuments in Mehrauli Archaeological Park in Delhi, along with a restored water body and other amenities. The restoration work was undertaken jointly by stakeholders at a cost of ₹2.6 crore. Saxena said the revival of the water body would serve as a template for others in the city. Conservation work included repairs, strengthening, and fresco painting.
Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday inaugurated at least six renovated monuments nestled in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park in south Delhi, where work was undertaken since March this year, and threw open to the public a revived water body with fountains, a restaurant, and a pathway, along with the illuminated historical structures.
The restored monuments include Quli Khan’s tomb and a chattri in the vicinity, a tomb opposite Rajon Ki Baoli, and Metcalfe’s Boathouse and his residence, among other monuments like tombs.
The park, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), is dotted with multiple monuments that are either protected by the Archaeological Survey of India or the Delhi government’s state department of archaeology. Some monuments are unprotected. The restoration work was undertaken jointly by all stakeholders at an approximate cost of ₹2.6 crore, according to officials familiar with the project.
The water body opposite Quli Khan’s tomb has also been revived by DDA. Saxena said that the revival of the water body will serve as a template for the other such bodies in the Capital. “The water body here was filled with silt and waste. It was cleaned and turned into a lake, and beautified with fountains,” said Saxena. He unveiled the restored heritage structures along with minister of state for culture Meenakshi Lekhi.
“Within six to seven months, this place has seen a massive transformation. People of Delhi deserve good places where they can spend leisure time with their family and we are making all efforts to revive heritage places,” said Saxena, after taking a walk through the rejuvenated park.
Conservation experts undertook repairs, strengthening, lime mortar plaster, and pointing work at various sites. Fresco artists gave a fresh lease of life to Quli Khan’s tomb after a gap of 13 years.
“The Metcalfe House was in a poor condition. Similarly, the Chaumukha gateway was not properly visible when I first came here. We ensured that the monuments were easily visible and well-connected with each other,” said Saxena.