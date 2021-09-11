Rijiju, Bedi among 7 conferred distinguished Delhi University alumni awards

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Saturday felicitated seven of its noted alumni, including Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, as part of its Foundation Day celebrations on Saturday.

Principal secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Chief Justice of Rajasthan high court Inderjeet Mohanty, Uttar Pradesh State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar and higher education secretary in ministry of education Amit Khare, were also conferred the distinguished alumni award.

DU celebrated its 99th Foundation Day on Saturday with a small gathering in the Convention Hall of the university as it could not be celebrated on May 1 due to the surge of Covid-19 cases back then.

“The main focus of the celebration was to honour the distinguished alumni who brought laurels to their alma mater by the excellence in their field as well as to felicitate the awardees of the University who have made outstanding contribution to the University in their spheres of profession,” Registrar Vikas Gupta said in a press statement.

Twenty-nine teaching, non-teaching, retired and in-service staff were also conferred awards under different categories during the event on Saturday.