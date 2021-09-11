Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Rijiju, Bedi among 7 conferred distinguished Delhi University alumni awards
delhi news

Rijiju, Bedi among 7 conferred distinguished Delhi University alumni awards

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, principal secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Chief Justice of Rajasthan high court Inderjeet Mohanty, Uttar Pradesh State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar and higher education secretary in ministry of education Amit Khare were also conferred the distinguished alumni award.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju was given the award during the Foundation Day celebration on Saturday. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Saturday felicitated seven of its noted alumni, including Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, as part of its Foundation Day celebrations on Saturday.

Principal secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Chief Justice of Rajasthan high court Inderjeet Mohanty, Uttar Pradesh State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar and higher education secretary in ministry of education Amit Khare, were also conferred the distinguished alumni award.

DU celebrated its 99th Foundation Day on Saturday with a small gathering in the Convention Hall of the university as it could not be celebrated on May 1 due to the surge of Covid-19 cases back then.

“The main focus of the celebration was to honour the distinguished alumni who brought laurels to their alma mater by the excellence in their field as well as to felicitate the awardees of the University who have made outstanding contribution to the University in their spheres of profession,” Registrar Vikas Gupta said in a press statement.

RELATED STORIES

Twenty-nine teaching, non-teaching, retired and in-service staff were also conferred awards under different categories during the event on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Work to better society, not for posts: Kejriwal

Delhi HC allows virtual registration of marriages

Kejriwal asks workers to work for the nation, not aspire for posts, poll tickets

40 rescued from bus trapped in waterlogged underpass after heavy rain in Delhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP