delhi news

Road rage: Three wounded near Red Fort in Delhi

Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Three men received gunshot injuries near the Red Fort in Delhi late on Monday evening in a case of road rage, police said and added they have arrested the accused.

Deputy police commissioner (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a 32-year-old man and his wife were returning home on a two-wheeler when they were hit by another two-wheeler and they fell down. The person who hit them was speaking to someone on the phone. After the collision, the 32-year-old asked for compensation, which resulted in a scuffle, and his wife was allegedly abused.

The biker who hit the couple called four men to the spot, who fire at the crowd gathered there. A relative of the couple, who also rushed to the spot, was wounded along with two passers-by. “All of them were receiving treatment and are said to be out of danger,” Kalsi said.

He one of the four people, who came on two motorcycles, was carrying a pistol.

A case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and under the Arms Act.

Police said they arrested the accused after cracking the case within 24 hours.

