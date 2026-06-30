The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) is working on strengthening the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification system ahead of the onset of the winter pollution season in Delhi-NCR, additional secretary Mahmood Ahmed said on Monday.

Road transport ministry tightening PUC regime to curb winter emission in Delhi

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Some of the changes under consideration, he said, include geo-tagging of vehicles at testing centres, end-to-end encryption of emissions data, mandatory insertion of the testing probe into the vehicle tailpipes and eliminating manual entry of emissions data to reduce manipulation.

The ministry is also redesigning testing equipment and considering stricter enforcement measures, particularly in Delhi-NCR.

Acknowledging that “there are a lot of gaps in the way the PUC regime is being run across the country,” he said, speaking at the launch of a report on sustainable freight movement by IIT Delhi, TERI and the Air Pollution Action Group (A-PAG).

“Hopefully, in the next couple of months, certainly before the onset of winter, we are trying to come out with this notification which further takes the pollution control regime to another stage,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Ahmed said the ministry was working on norms for Bharat Stage VII (BS7) emissions, which are being shaped by lessons from real-world emissions testing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahmed said the ministry was working on norms for Bharat Stage VII (BS7) emissions, which are being shaped by lessons from real-world emissions testing. {{/usCountry}}

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“The real-world emissions are markedly different,” said Ahmed, noting that factors such as driving conditions, road gradients, and driving behaviour lead to significantly different emissions than those recorded during type approval tests.

Centre hopes to notify BS7 this year, with implementation after a transition period to give manufacturers time to redesign engines, he added.