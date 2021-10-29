Rohan Jaitley retains DDCA presidency; Siddharth Verma becomes secretary

Rohan Jaitley, the son of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, is set to remain the president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) and former Delhi chief minister late Sahib Singh Verma's youngest son and cricketer Siddharth Verma will be the new secretary.

Jaitley gained the post after defeating Supreme Court Bar Association chief Vikas Singh. It was the second time that Singh encountered a defeat for the president's post. Last time, Singh lost to senior journalist Rajat Sharma.

Siddharth Verma, whose team was using the hashtag #CleanDDCA to promote his panel, also received support from one of Delhi’s most prominent former cricketers, Virender Sehwag, as well as actor Parveen Dabas and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Verma knocked off former DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara for the secretary's post. Tihara and his supporters left the Feroz Shah Kotla premises once they knew that they wouldn't be able to surpass Verma, reported news agency PTI.

"It is a great victory for me personally. I would like to extend all my co-operation towards Rohan and work for the betterment of Delhi cricket. I have been a cricketer and working for their cause would be the priority," Verma, a former DDCA senior selector and BCCI sub-committee member told PTI.

Former BCCI acting president CK Khanna's wife Shashi Khanna also retained her vice president's post. Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir's maternal uncle Pawan Gulati will be the new treasurer of the DDCA.

Another candidate Rakesh Bansal, the younger brother of former BCCI vice president Sneh Bansal, was wiped away as he finished a distant third in the election for secretary's post.

The elections were held on October 25, 26 and 27 for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and seven directors. The memberships to the DDCA can be sought by anybody as it is not a closed body. The current electorate comprises lawyers, family members of cricketers and other professionals.