Rohini court shootout: Police question Tillu Tajpuriya in Mandoli jail

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday evening visited the Mandoli jail complex and questioned jailed gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuria in connection with the murder of Jitender Maan alias Gogi in a shootout on Friday inside a courtroom at Rohini courts complex, officials privy to the information said.

This is the first time that police have questioned Tillu, who has emerged as the prime conspirator in the case.

Gogi,30,who was in Tihar jail, had come to court for a hearing on Friday afternoon (September 24). Within minutes of Gogi’s entering the court, two gunmen, who were in lawyers’s attire shot Gogi dead. The two gunmen, who are members of Tillu gang, were shot dead by the police team. Until his arrest in March 2020, Gogi, a resident of Alipur in outer Delhi was the most wanted gangster in Delhi. He had at least 19 cases of murder, robbery, extortion and arms act.

A senior police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “The crime branch team reached Mandoli jail in the evening and questioned Tillu. He is our primary suspect in the case. The information we have is that he had planned the conspiracy of getting people to pose as lawyers and shooting at Gogi inside the court. He was actively in touch with all the gunmen and other accomplices for over a week before the shootout on Friday.”

The officer quoted above said police questioned Tillu to find out about the people who were involved in the shooting.

Investigating officials, privy to the probe details, said police are yet to recover the cell phone through which Tillu called the gunmen over WhatsApp and took received updates about the shooting.

“After Tillu there are other prisoners such as Sunil Rathi and Naveen Bali, who too are suspected to have helped Tillu in hiring the gunmen. Rathi is lodged in Baghpat jail. He knew one of the gunmen Rahul Tyagi alias Nitin. They met in Baghpat jail,” the officials said.

In the last ten years, over two dozen people have died in the rivalry between the Jitender Gogi gang and the Tillu Tajpuria gang. The arrested members of the two gangs have been found to be involved in cases of extortion, robbery, carjackings, and contract killings.

HT reported on Friday that Gogi and Sunil Maan (before he came to be known as Tillu Tajpuriya) were childhood friends who got sucked into the college politics at Delhi University’s Swami Shraddhanand College in Alipur. During the 2007 university elections, the two friends ended up supporting two different candidates for the post of the vice president for the college, which is considered the beginning of their decade-long rivalry.