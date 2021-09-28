Rohini shooting: Delhi Police unveils plan for better security at city courts

New Delhi: Security at Delhi’s seven district courts will be upgraded on par with that of the Delhi high court, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Tuesday, announcing a slew of measures such as deploying paramilitary personnel and regular security audits to enhance safety.

The decision to upgrade the security at the seven courts -- Tis Hazari, Rouse Avenue, Karkardooma, Rohini, Saket, Patiala House and Dwarka -- comes following a sensational shootout inside a courtroom at Rohini district cout on Friday in which notorious gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was killed. The police gunned down the two shooters who came in a lawyer’s attire to gain easy entry into the court.

Asthana said deployment of security personnel will be increased both inside and outside courts premises. “The ratio of policemen deployed on the premises will be increased in proportion with the number of visitors. We will also deploy adequate paramilitary personnel, which we get for different purposes from the Centre, for security at the courts. Now, all the deployment of forces will be decided by the security cell of the police headquarters. Our officials are already on the job to determine what level of security will be needed for the district courts. The method of frisking and issuing entry passes will be made stringent like the high court,” the police commissioner said.

Asthana added a Protection Review Group (PRG) will be constituted to review the security arrangements for district and subordinate courts, as well as judges. “The security measures will be reviewed regularly by PRG members. We will also regularly audit security at these courts. During such reviews, the requisition of manpower and equipment will be checked. This will help the police in modifying the security measures according to the emerging needs,” Asthana said.

Asthana, who visited the Rohini court on Sunday and talked to the security personnel there, said the Delhi Police has planned to install more CCTV cameras, both inside and outside the court premises, for better monitoring of the movement of visitors. “So far, the Delhi Police could only install CCTV cameras outside the court premises, and the court management arranged the cameras inside the premises. We have informally consulted judicial officers and different district bar associations in this connection, and hope that they will approve the police handling on-premises cameras too,” he said.

The police commissioner added that additional measures and stricter monitoring will done during the court visits of “high target” prisoners. “We have requested the district courts to prefer hearings through video-conferencing in cases involving such prisoners,” he said.

Following the shootout on Friday, many advocate groups met Delhi Police officers and demanded enhanced security at the court premises.

Mrityunjai Singh, a lawyer who practices at Karkardooma court, said in the recent times, the district courts in Delhi have become a ‘good’ place for the undertrials. “They mingle with their friends and families there without any restrictions. Unlike the high court, the district courts are not provided with the same level of security. It’s easy for them to give a slip to the authorities,” he said.

In contrast, entry inside the high court is allowed only when a person produces a valid visiting card. To enter the courtrooms, the visitors(barring police, lawyers and court staff) must get a pass issued before entering the court room.

Welcoming this move by Delhi police, Rakesh Sehrawat, chairman of Bar Council of Delhi, said that it is the need of the hour to tighten the security of the district courts at par with High Courts. “The Friday’s incident was shocking for the whole Delhi. We’ve met the police chief in this connection and he has assured us for deployment of more police forces. He has also assured to install the best quality of metal detectors in the court premises. It will definitely ensure security to the judges, magistrates, lawyers, visitors and prisoners. The commissioner of police was very particular about hearing of cases of hardcore criminals through video-conferencing from the jails. It’ll also check incidents like Rohini court,” he said.