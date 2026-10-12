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Retired IAS officer, son arrested over fatal Delhi Metro altercation

Police identified the accused as Sanjay Pratap Singh, a retired IAS officer and resident of Sector 44, and his son, Sidharth Singh, both residents of Noida.

Updated on: Oct 12, 2026, 07:02:03 IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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A 65-year-old retired IAS officer and his 36-year-old advocate son have been arrested after a 48-year-old man died following an alleged physical altercation over a seat reserved for senior citizens inside a Delhi Metro train on Thursday, police said on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Pawan Sharma, who was travelling with his mother, Durga Devi, 65, to Yamuna Vihar. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Police identified the deceased as Pawan Sharma, who was travelling with his mother, Durga Devi, 65, to Yamuna Vihar. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Police identified the deceased as Pawan Sharma, who was travelling with his mother, Durga Devi, 65, to Yamuna Vihar.

Police identified the accused as Sanjay Pratap Singh, a retired IAS officer and resident of Sector 44, and his son, Sidharth Singh, both residents of Noida.

“According to the investigation, a dispute broke out after Sanjay Pratap and his son Sidharth boarded the train at Mandi House metro station”, a senior officer said.

The two accused allegedly got into an argument with Sharma and his mother over the senior citizen seats they were occupying, and it escalated into a physical altercation, the officer said.

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Sharma taken to hospital

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Police register case

Police were then informed at the hospital, and a case was registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a statement given by Sharma’s mother.

The court produced the two accused and remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Investigation into the altercation

Police have not yet disclosed the precise nature of the injuries sustained by Sharma during the altercation, or the medical findings that established the cause of death.

A DMRC official said, “As soon as the incident was reported, both were deboarded. The injured one was sent immediately to hospital, whereas the other one was handed over to police”.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the altercation on the train?

Police said an argument broke out over senior citizen seats occupied by Pawan Sharma and his mother after Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son boarded the train at Mandi House metro station.

Where was Pawan Sharma taken after he fell unconscious?

He was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

What charges were registered in the case?

Police registered a case under sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a statement given by Sharma’s mother.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hemani Bhandari

Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.

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