Retired IAS officer, son arrested over fatal Delhi Metro altercation

A 65-year-old retired IAS officer and his 36-year-old advocate son have been arrested after a 48-year-old man died following an alleged physical altercation over a seat reserved for senior citizens inside a Delhi Metro train on Thursday, police said on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Pawan Sharma, who was travelling with his mother, Durga Devi, 65, to Yamuna Vihar. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

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Police identified the deceased as Pawan Sharma, who was travelling with his mother, Durga Devi, 65, to Yamuna Vihar.

Police identified the accused as Sanjay Pratap Singh, a retired IAS officer and resident of Sector 44, and his son, Sidharth Singh, both residents of Noida.

“According to the investigation, a dispute broke out after Sanjay Pratap and his son Sidharth boarded the train at Mandi House metro station”, a senior officer said.

The two accused allegedly got into an argument with Sharma and his mother over the senior citizen seats they were occupying, and it escalated into a physical altercation, the officer said.

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Sharma taken to hospital

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma fell unconscious after the train reached Supreme Court metro station and was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma fell unconscious after the train reached Supreme Court metro station and was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

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Police register case

Police were then informed at the hospital, and a case was registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a statement given by Sharma’s mother.

The court produced the two accused and remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Investigation into the altercation

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Police have not yet disclosed the precise nature of the injuries sustained by Sharma during the altercation, or the medical findings that established the cause of death.

A DMRC official said, “As soon as the incident was reported, both were deboarded. The injured one was sent immediately to hospital, whereas the other one was handed over to police”.