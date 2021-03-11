Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ruckus erupts in Delhi Assembly over riots; BJP MLA marshalled out
delhi news

Ruckus erupts in Delhi Assembly over riots; BJP MLA marshalled out

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel directed that BJP MLA Anil Bajpayi be marshalled out of the House after he entered the Well to lodge his protest.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel (R), Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal (C) and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal arrive for the Legislative Assembly at Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Friday. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

The Delhi assembly witnessed heated exchanges between Aam Aadmi Party and opposition BJP members on Thursday, after the ruling party's MLA Amantullah Khan accused a political party of playing a role in the last year northeast Delhi riots.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel directed that BJP MLA Anil Bajpayi be marshalled out of the House after he entered the Well to lodge his protest.

The BJP member was also directed by Goel to remain absent from the House for the remaining part of the day.

Goel adjourned the House amid the commotion.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Khan, who is the chairman of the Minority Welfare Committee of the Assembly, made the allegation while presenting its report on the communal riots in February last year.

Goel got the political party's name expunged from the records as he intervened to restore order in the House.

He also discontinued Khan from speaking on the committee's report amid vociferous protests by BJP members.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhiwale: Kanchan, the ‘YouTuber’

Delhi to get park for safe e-waste disposal

Weekend may be cooler after rain spell: IMD

No politics over patriotism, Kejriwal implores in House

The riots had erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and also led to extensive destruction of property, including schools as well as religious places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP